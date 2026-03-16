Parliamentary Panel Flags Budget Gaps, AI Governance Risks and Civil Service Vacancies in Major Review of DoPT Grants

A key Parliamentary Standing Committee has called for a sharper, data-driven overhaul of budget planning, recruitment, training, digital governance and institutional accountability across India’s personnel administration system, warning that persistent under-utilisation of funds, staff shortages and delayed reforms are affecting governance delivery.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Shri Brij, on Monday presented its 160th Report on the Demands for Grants (2026–27) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to the Rajya Sabha and laid it on the Table of the Lok Sabha.

The report delivers a wide-ranging assessment of the functioning of the Department of Personnel and Training, the Central Vigilance Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation, Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, National Recruitment Agency, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Capacity Building Commission, Central Administrative Tribunal, Lokpal, Central Information Commission and other key institutions under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

At the heart of the Committee’s message is a call for greater fiscal realism, faster institutional reform and stronger accountability, especially as the government expands digital governance, AI adoption and civil service capacity-building under Mission Karmayogi.

Committee raises concerns over weak budget forecasting and slow spending

One of the strongest observations in the report relates to the Ministry’s budget formulation and expenditure management.

The Committee noted that during 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Revised Estimates exceeded Budget Estimates by 13% and 10.6% respectively, yet actual expenditure still fell below those revised figures by 5.43% and 2.59%. In 2025-26, actual expenditure up to 31 January 2026 showed a shortfall of 25.34% compared with Revised Estimates.

The panel said the pattern points to a deeper structural problem: inflated projections, cautious approvals and uneven execution.

It also noted that over the past five years, the Budget Estimates approved by the Ministry of Finance ranged between just 60.32% and 84.26% of projected outlays, indicating that the Ministry’s original demands have not consistently inspired confidence.

The Committee recommended a comprehensive review of budget formulation and expenditure management systems, saying more realistic projections and better execution discipline would improve fiscal credibility during future pre-budget consultations.

Spending pace across departments described as slower than desirable

The report said the fiscal performance of the Ministry’s three departments — DoPT, DARPG and DPPW — needs significant improvement.

While DoPT had utilised 75% of allocated funds by 31 January 2026, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DPPW) were said to be lagging behind.

The Committee reminded the Ministry that under Finance Ministry guidelines, last-quarter expenditure should ordinarily not exceed 33% of total Budget Estimates, and March spending should not exceed 15%, warning against year-end spending spikes.

Across attached and subordinate offices, the average expenditure stood at 73.45% as of 31 January 2026, which the Committee said was not satisfactory given that 10 months of the financial year had already elapsed.

Staff Selection Commission comes under sharp scrutiny

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) received particularly strong scrutiny in the report.

The Committee pointed out that SSC’s allocation was increased from ₹515.15 crore at BE stage to ₹548.50 crore at RE stage in 2025-26, but by 31 January 2026, it had utilised only 50.45% of those funds, leaving an unspent balance of ₹271.79 crore.

At the same time, SSC projected a much higher requirement of ₹719.13 crore for 2026-27, while the approved Budget Estimate was ₹525.20 crore, or 73.04% of projection.

The Committee said this mismatch between projections and actual capacity to spend weakens fiscal credibility and recommended stronger quarterly expenditure monitoring, more realistic estimates and strict adherence to spending norms.

Mission Karmayogi and training reforms under close watch

The report places major emphasis on capacity building, especially under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — Mission Karmayogi.

The Committee noted that Mission Karmayogi accounts for 42% of the total scheme allocation at BE 2026-27, making it one of the most significant training and reform initiatives in the Ministry’s portfolio.

However, while the revenue component of the scheme recorded utilisation of about 69.96% up to 31 January 2026, the capital component remained heavily under-utilised at just 15.09% of Revised Estimates.

The Committee said that with ₹125.35 crore allocated under revenue and ₹0.65 crore under capital in 2026-27, there must be tighter monitoring to ensure that spending translates into real governance outcomes rather than year-end concentration or delayed liabilities.

It also flagged the expansion of the Training for All (TFA) scheme, whose allocation nearly doubled from ₹26.16 crore at RE 2025-26 to ₹52.20 crore at BE 2026-27, urging close quarterly monitoring to ensure measurable results.

Panel pushes for AI governance framework across government

In one of the report’s most forward-looking recommendations, the Committee called for a comprehensive government-wide framework for the ethical, secure and accountable use of Artificial Intelligence in public administration.

The panel said DoPT should lead this effort in coordination with relevant ministries, warning that AI tools increasingly used in governance may handle sensitive personnel, financial, regulatory and citizen-related data.

It recommended that any use of AI in official work must include:

Clear data protection and confidentiality safeguardsProper record-keeping of AI-assisted actionsRetention of final decision-making authority with designated human officersEnterprise-level approved agreements with AI and LLM service providersRobust cyber-security protocols for handling sensitive government informationExpanded AI literacy and responsible-use training across all levels of government

The recommendation signals growing concern within Parliament about how public institutions use AI tools as digital administration expands.

Committee calls for urgent action on IAS cadre shortages

The report also highlights concerns around personnel shortages in the civil services, especially in critical field-level roles.

It urged DoPT to immediately prioritise filling the 25% vacancy level in the AGMUT cadre, citing its strategic spread across several Union Territories and the National Capital Territory.

The Committee also called for a special recruitment strategy for North-Eastern and smaller cadres such as Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, where shortages are disproportionately high.

It further pressed DoPT to take a time-bound decision on the long-pending Chandramouli Committee recommendations, saying repeated assurances without a roadmap reflect a lack of urgency on a structural governance issue.

Officer well-being and mental health enter reform agenda

In a notable expansion of the personnel reform debate, the Committee said civil service management must go beyond recruitment and sanctioned strength to include the well-being and sustainability of the administrative workforce.

It recommended a structured framework covering:

Mental health and counselling supportMonitoring of prolonged additional charge assignmentsReasonable tenure stability and reduced frequent transfersStress-management modules under Mission KarmayogiAnnual well-being surveys to identify systemic stress factors

The Committee said proactive attention to officer well-being would improve effectiveness, reduce burnout and strengthen governance outcomes.

UPSC, SSC and NRA asked to accelerate reform

The report contains multiple recommendations for India’s major recruitment bodies.

For the UPSC, the Committee sought detailed modalities on the newly proposed publication of provisional answer keys after the Preliminary Examination, including timelines, objection windows and whether final answer keys with reasoned clarifications will be made public.

It also asked UPSC to review the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) to assess whether its syllabus and difficulty level may be disadvantaging candidates from certain academic backgrounds, even though the paper is qualifying in nature.

For the SSC, the Committee recommended a structured sliding mechanism or counselling system, along with examination of a reserve or waiting list model similar to UPSC, to ensure that vacancies created by non-joining candidates are filled within the same recruitment cycle.

It also urged SSC to study whether recruitment outcomes are showing regional concentration, and if so, whether awareness gaps, language barriers, digital access, coaching disparities or exam-centre distribution are contributing factors. The Committee called for targeted outreach to the North-East, tribal districts, rural areas and Aspirational Districts.

For the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), the panel said the body should stick to its proposed three-month timeline for implementation milestones and move ahead with a phased rollout of the Unified One-Time Registration (UOTR) platform and the Common Eligibility Test (CET). It also stressed the need for strong data security and readiness assessments before full-scale deployment.

CBI, CVC and Lokpal face pressure on accountability and pendency

On the integrity and vigilance side, the Committee renewed pressure on the CBI to publish its Annual Report in the public domain and create a framework for periodic disclosure of non-sensitive case statistics covering registration, pendency, disposal and conviction rates.

It also recommended a reserve panel or waitlist system in recruitment to address vacancies caused when selected candidates do not join, and called for a root-cause analysis into attrition in the Sub-Inspector cadre.

For the Central Vigilance Commission, the report sought a status update and timeline on the proposed Centralized Digital Case Repository, including possible integration with DigiLocker. It also urged the CVC to provide consolidated stage-wise data on vigilance cases over the last three years and expand its Vigilance Case Management System for end-to-end monitoring.

For the Lokpal, the Committee sought updates on the appointment of the Director of Inquiry, operationalisation of the Inquiry Wing and the Prosecution Wing, and the timeline for notification of a dedicated Special Court under Section 35 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Training institutions asked to modernise and define roles

The Committee recommended that LBSNAA fill vacant faculty posts in areas such as Law, Management, Economics, Social Management, and Hindi and Regional Languages, and conduct a structured cadre review to assess whether its sanctioned strength matches its growing mandate in areas like digital governance, AI, climate policy and public finance.

It also called for training modules on seva-bhav, empathy and citizen engagement, along with case-based learning from the Constitution, Constituent Assembly Debates and Parliamentary debates. The panel said political representatives, including MPs, should interact with officer trainees as part of the curriculum.

The Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) was asked to document and measure the impact of innovations such as Panch Pranali and role visualisation.

The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) was urged to define clearer niche areas to reduce overlap with other training institutions, while the Capacity Building Commission was asked to expand its footprint to all remaining states and Union Territories, especially large states such as Uttar Pradesh and the North-Eastern states.

A reform-heavy report with implications beyond one ministry

The 160th Report goes far beyond a routine appraisal of grants. It effectively sets out a reform agenda spanning budget discipline, recruitment transparency, AI governance, civil service wellness, training modernisation, digital accountability and institutional efficiency.

Its recommendations reflect a broader shift in parliamentary oversight: a move away from simply tracking allocations toward asking whether public institutions are fit for a more digital, data-intensive and citizen-facing state.

With fiscal credibility, AI safeguards and administrative effectiveness now intertwined, the report is likely to shape debate not only on the 2026-27 grants of DoPT, but also on the wider future of public sector reform in India.