Tripura CM inaugurates 2nd State Level Shehri Samridhi Utsav in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the 2nd State Level Shehri Samridhi Utsav organised by Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission in Children's Park, Agartala. At the event, women from SHGs displayed traditional handmade products to the CM.

The programme, which was organised by the Tripura Urban Livelihood Misson, will continue until March 3. The Chief Minister, while speaking to the media, expressed his happiness to attend the inaugural function of the 2nd State Level Shehri Samridhi Utsav and said that it gives a major boost to women's empowerment.

"Earlier, this festival was only part of rural areas through TRLM. Now it has started in the Urban areas too. I am glad to attend this inaugural function. As PM Modi Modi always talks about self-reliance and vocal for locals, I have observed the same here today. So many Self-Help Groups have arranged their stalls and even 3 northeastern states have also participated for the first time in this inspiring event. This gives a major boost to women's empowerment," he said. Meanwhile, while addressing a Lavyarthi Sammelan organised by the 8-Town Bordowali Mandal at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, on Sunday the Chief Minister stated that the primary focus of the CPI-M was to mislead and impoverish the people.

Saha also criticised the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) on for "depriving the people for the last 35 years," asserting that the party's main agenda was to deceive the public. "We have increased the social pension. In India, Tripura is the only state where the government pays Rs 2000 as a social pension. CPI-M has ruled the state for the last 35 years. What have they accomplished? We always said that this government was for the poor. They never respected the people, and the main aim of CPIM was to deceive the people. Another one of their agendas was to keep people poor so that they would support their party. Those who did not adhere to their rules were suppressed and oppressed," he said.

The Tripura CM highlighted that during the CPI-M's rule, Tripura witnessed numerous incidents of violence, forcing people to leave the state to save their lives. He emphasised that the present government does not support such a culture.

"CPI-M used to conduct elections through organised rigging. In the 2023 Assembly election, not a single violent incident occurred. Nobody thought that an election without violence was possible in Tripura, but yes, the election was peaceful. During my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I raised this issue. People have faith in us and supported us. Both CPI-M and Congress are known for their unruly behaviour. People are aware of their real agenda," CM Manik Saha said. (ANI)

