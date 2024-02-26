PM Modi inaugurates 74 revamped railway stations of Uttar Pradesh virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, inaugurated a total of 554 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme across the country at a cost of Rs 41,000 crore, in addition to opening and laying the foundation stone of 1500 road over bridges and underpasses virtually under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This includes the renovation and building of 74 railway stations and 267 roads over bridges and underpasses in Uttar Pradesh.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of Indian Railways beyond mere transportation, the Prime Minister stated, "Indian Railways is not just a passenger facility but is also the biggest vehicle of India's agricultural and industrial progress." The Prime Minister added, "Our railways are going to promote the products of small farmers, small artisans, and our Vishwakarma friends. Under the 'One Station, One Product' initiative, special shops have been established at stations to facilitate this."

Reflecting on the transformation witnessed in the past decade, PM Modi remarked, "The amenities that we aspired for are now becoming a reality in India. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the rise of a new India, evident in the transformative changes unfolding within the railways." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who participated in the event virtually from his official residence, extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi.

CM Yogi wrote on X, "Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the New India's 'train of progress' is running at a fast pace. Today, alongside the unveiling of the redeveloped Gomti Nagar Railway Station, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects across the nation. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for these gifts that make the lives of common people easier!" The 74 redeveloped stations of Uttar Pradesh include: Meerut Nagar Jn., Mau Jn., Manikpur Jn., Shri Krishna Nagar, Unchahar Jn., Manaknagar, Chunar Jn., Garhmukteshwar, Gonda Jn., Jaunpur City, Lalitpur Jn., Malhar, Chitrakoot Dham Karvi, Khurja Jn., Lakhimpur, Kanpur Anwarganj, Bhatni, Haidergarh, Mailani Jn., Akbarpur Jn., Mirzapur, Govindpuri, Bharatkund, Salempur Jn., Mahoba Jn., Pilibhit Jn., Kannauj, Swami Narayan Chapia, Sonbhadra, Lambhua, Madiyahun, Idgah Agra Jn., Tulsipur, Shikohabad Jn., Nihalgarh, Aonla, Anand Nagar Jn., Babatpur, Lucknow City, Bareilly City, Pukhrayan, Mohanlalganj, Gomti Nagar, Kanpur Pul Baya, Khorasan Road, Banda, Badhni, Balamau Jn., Shivpur, Gauriganj, Siddharthnagar, Vyasnagar, Kinara, Daliganj, Kaptanganj Jn., Seohara, Balrampur, Firozabad, Orai, Lalganj, Khalilabad, Ramghat Halt, Gursahaiganj, Ghazipur City, Phaphamau Jn., Muzaffar Nagar, Belthara Road, Bulandshahr, Lohta, Raja Ki Mandi, Chilbila , Kunda Harnamganj, Badshahpur, Takiya, Mainpuri Jn. (ANI)

