Left Menu

Guinea's capital Conakry paralysed by general strike

Streets were empty and businesses shut on Monday in Guinea's capital Conakry, as workers including miners began a nationwide strike for higher wages and other demands.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:13 IST
Guinea's capital Conakry paralysed by general strike
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Streets were empty and businesses shut on Monday in Guinea's capital Conakry, as workers including miners began a nationwide strike for higher wages and other demands. The West African country is run by a military junta that seized power in a 2021 coup, which has quashed recurring anti-government protests, sometimes violently, in the last few years.

The Guinean Trade Union Movement, an umbrella group for multiple workers' unions, announced the general strike in a statement last week, saying it would be indefinite and would include the public, private and informal sectors. Its demands include the release of the Secretary General of the Union of Press Professionals of Guinea, who has been jailed, the lowering of food prices, the lifting of internet restrictions, and the application of a wage deal reached with the government in November.

Guinea is the world's second-largest bauxite producer. Traders said alumina prices in China were trading higher due to the strike, but the impact for now was limited because of Chinese inventories of bauxite. In Conakry most businesses were shut, including banks, and normally bustling markets were deserted. Security forces were deployed at major intersections where traffic had dropped significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024