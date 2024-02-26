Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami summons forest officials day after 10-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday summoned officials of the Forest Department on the issue of human-wildlife conflict in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday summoned officials of the Forest Department on the issue of human-wildlife conflict in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement. CM Dhami instructed Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha to take necessary action in this regard.

The cases of Guldar (leopard) attacks are continuously increasing in Uttarakhand. In the capital Dehradun too, a day before, a 10-year-old child had been mauled to death by a leopard. Taking a strict stand in this matter, the Chief Minister has now reprimanded the officials of the department.

The Chief Minister summoned the departmental officers to his office located in the Assembly. During this, Principal Secretary Forest RK Sudhanshu, Chief Forest Conservator Half Anoop Malik and Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha informed the Chief Minister about this entire incident.

Chief Wildlife Warden ordered to go to the field. In view of such incidents, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed Chief Forest Conservator RK Sudhanshu to monitor the cases daily. Apart from this, the Chief Wildlife Warden has also been ordered to go to the field himself.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave strict instructions to the officers of the department that there should be no loss of life under any circumstances. Whatever necessary steps should be taken for this. People should be made aware. The Chief Minister said that the Forest Department should work in alert mode to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also given instructions to send trained QRT (Quick Response Team) to the field immediately. The Chief Minister has also issued orders to ban foreign tours of forest officers. Amidst these incidents, such tours have been banned. (ANI)

