Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia, vessel's broker says
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The owner of the Rubymar cargo ship, which was abandoned in the southern Red Sea after being hit by a missile fired by Yemen's Houthis last week, is looking at towing the vessel to Saudi Arabia once a leak can be fixed, the ship's chartering broker said on Monday.
"There is a small fuel leakage which (we) will attempt to close... enabling the vessel to be towed safely hopefully to Jeddah," Roy Khoury, CEO of Lebanon-based Blue Fleet Group, told Reuters by email.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Red Sea
- Lebanon
- Roy Khoury
- Yemen
- Rubymar
- Jeddah
- Blue Fleet Group
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Second installment of Saudi grant worth $250 mln to be deposited in Yemen budget soon - cenbank governor
Second instalment of Saudi $250 mln grant to be reflected in Yemen budget soon -cenbank governor
US says its forces strike unmanned surface vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen
Yemen to receive 2nd $250 mln tranche of Saudi grant soon -cenbank governor
Second $250 mln instalment of Saudi grant to be reflected in Yemen budget soon -cenbank governor