Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia, vessel's broker says

The owner of the Rubymar cargo ship, which was abandoned in the southern Red Sea after being hit by a missile fired by Yemen's Houthis last week, is looking at towing the vessel to Saudi Arabia once a leak can be fixed, the ship's chartering broker said on Monday.

"There is a small fuel leakage which (we) will attempt to close... enabling the vessel to be towed safely hopefully to Jeddah," Roy Khoury, CEO of Lebanon-based Blue Fleet Group, told Reuters by email.

