Russian national arrested in Goa for overstaying

Goa Police have arrested a Russian national for illegally staying in the state, said officials. According to Pernem Jivba Dalvi, a sub-divisional police officer of the Mandrem Police Station in North Goa, an FIR under sections 7(1)(3) of the Foreigners Order and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1948, has been registered against Stepanov Alexandrovich, who has been overstaying in Goa after his visa had expired.

The accused person has been arrested and is presently under police custody, the police officer said. Further investigation is in progress with PI Sheriif Jacques under the supervision of SDPO Pernem Jivba Dalvi and SP North Akshat Kaushal, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)