Tesla must face class action claims by 6,000 workers in race bias case
Reuters | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:12 IST
A California state judge has tentatively ruled that nearly 6,000 Black Tesla factory workers can sue the electric carmaker as a group for allegedly failing to address rampant race discrimination and harassment at its Fremont, California plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fremont
- Black Tesla
- California
Advertisement