Coal Minister emphasizes on augmentation of railway network capacity through First-Mile Connectivity

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has launched a groundbreaking initiative, the "Coal Logistics Plan and Policy" organized by the Indian National Committee World Mining Congress with the patronage of the Ministry of Coal in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

Addressing the event, Shri Pralhad Joshi underscored the imperative need for efficient logistics to meet the escalating energy demand projected to surge from 980 MT to 1.5 MT by 2030. The Coal Logistics Plan proposes a strategic shift towards a railway-based system in FMCs projects, aiming for a 14% reduction in rail logistic costs and an annual cost saving of Rs 21,000 Crore. He emphasized on augmentation of railway network capacity through First -Mile Connectivity. This transformative approach is expected to minimize air pollution, alleviate traffic congestion, and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 100,000 tonnes per annum. Moreover, a 10% saving in average turnaround time of wagons nationwide is expected.

Highlighting the significance of integrated transportation systems, Shri Joshi emphasized the Ministry's initiative to integrate Rail-Sea-Rail (RSR) transportation, which has witnessed a remarkable growth of around 50% over the past five years, with plans for further expansion to 120 MT by FY 2030. Additionally, aligned with PM Gati Shakti 37 critical railway projects have been identified to meet the future coal evacuation demand. He also emphasized that the Ministry has launched 15 railway projects to address multimodal connectivity gaps, out of which 5 projects have already been commissioned.

In his keynote address, Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, reiterated the Ministry's commitment to enhancing efficiency in coal transportation and fostering robust infrastructure development. Shri Meena, also highlighted proposals for extensive energy corridor projects, including construction of new railway lines and capacity augmentation of existing lines. He stressed the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure coal's integral role in India's energy security and economic growth while upholding sustainability and social responsibility standards and urged all the stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure easy access to coal for everyone .

Shri M Nagaraju, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, emphasized the importance of seamless coal evacuation in an eco-friendly manner. He highlighted the Ministry's Integrated Coal Logistics Policy and plan, aimed at developing a technologically enabled, cost-effective, and sustainable logistic ecosystem.

A panel discussion, chaired by Shri M Nagaraju, witnessed industry leaders and representatives including Shri A K Jha, Chairman, JPL, Shri Nilabhra Dasgupta, Deputy Chairman, Paradeep Ports Trust, Shri Subrat Tripathy, CEO, Adani Ports, Shri Shrivam Shrivastava, Director Fuel, NTPC, and Dr. JK Vashist, Head Logistics, Ultatech Cement deliberated on holistic approaches towards coal transportation. Discussions emphasized India's potential to achieve self-reliance in the coal sector, contributing to economic growth and environmental sustainability through investment in research and development, technical optimization, and resolution of transport constraints.

The launch of the Coal Logistics Plan marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards modernizing coal transportation, enhancing efficiency, and promoting sustainability. With collaborative efforts from government bodies, industry leaders, and stakeholders, India is poised to unlock the full potential of its coal industry, ensuring a resilient and sustainable energy future.

