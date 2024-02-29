Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Operation of 42-seater aircraft for Naini Saini Airport approved

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday approved the operation of 42-seater aircraft at Naini Saini Airport in the frontier district of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

29-02-2024
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday approved the operation of 42-seater aircraft at Naini Saini Airport in the frontier district of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for this and said that the operation of 42-seater aircraft will further strengthen air connectivity in the border district of Pithoragarh.

He said, "With the cooperation of the Central Government, air services are continuously being strengthened in the remote areas of the state. This will provide a lot of convenience to tourists." Earlier, CM Dhami virtually flagged off the heli service being operated under the Regional Connectivity Scheme from Haldwani to Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, and Champawat in a programme organised by the Civil Aviation Department at the Chief Minister's residence.

He said that, on the one hand, this will boost tourism and, on the other hand, increase employment opportunities. The Chief Minister said that while the government is making Jolly Grant Airport of international standard, the government is also committed to developing Pantnagar Airport as an international airport. Along with this, services like "Joy Ride Service," "Himalayan Darshan," etc. are also proposed to visit the scenic areas of the state by air and the commencement of these services will boost tourism, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that fixed-wing aircraft services from Dehradun to Pithoragarh were started on January 30, 2024. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the life of the common man has become prosperous and during his tenure, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line. (ANI)

