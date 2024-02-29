"AAP have started getting exposed during last two years": Delhi LG VK Saxena

In response to the letter by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he urged maintaining a cordial and constructive working relationship in the interest of Delhi's people, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena said on Thursday that in the last two years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started getting exposed. LG Saxena said, "It is just that they have started getting exposed during the last two years. You would bear me out that false advertising campaigns, misleading propaganda, incessant lies and baseless accusations on the floor of the House under the garb of legislative privilege, can hold only for a certain period of time before they crumble and get exposed under their own weight."

He further urged the chief minister to introspect on why he was forced to send a communication to the chief minister. He further said, "I trust that you will introspect on why I was forced to send a communication to you. It was done in the hope that even now, you will reflect and demonstrate maturity in leadership to live up to the faith that the people of Delhi reposed in you. I would like to reiterate what I have always told you in person. Let us come together and work for the people of Delhi."

In a letter dated February 29, LG VK Saxena said that the letter by Chief Minister Kejriwal forced him to recall and record statements made by the CM in the past. He said, "Your letter that I received yesterday late in the night, forced me to get into the past and recall statements made by you and your colleagues in the government and the party."

One of the quotes said, "LG Vinai Kumar Saxena exposed....corruption during demonetization - Saurabh Bhardwaj." He further wrote, "It would suffice to say that you and your colleagues were refrained by the High Court of Delhi for the defamatory statements made against me. I have been apprised of your utterances in the Vidhan Sabha today as well."

Earlier, Delhi CM, in his letter responded to LG VK Saxena in reply to his letter on the water bill related to the one-time settlement scheme and said that he was "deeply pained" by the language of the LG's letter to him and that he hoped that whatever the differences, political backgrounds, or diverse perspectives, both the constitutional functionaries could be able to maintain a cordial and constructive working relationship. Kejriwal said, "Whatever our differences, political backgrounds, or however diverse our perspectives; this kind of offensive language is not acceptable from one constitutional functionary to another."

Kejriwal, in his 'open letter' to LG Saxena, hoped they would be "able to maintain a cordial and constructive working relationship" in the interest of Delhi's people. "I have myself discussed this matter with you more than once and brought it to your notice that the officers of the Delhi Jal Board, the Urban Development Department, and the Finance Department are creating a constitutional crisis by not bringing the proposal to the Council of Ministers, despite the directions of the minister in charge," he said.

He claimed that LG exercised all powers over officers. "As a consequence, the officers respond to your directions, whether given orally or in writing. This is the reason why I have brought multiple issues to your notice, where matters of public interest are being held up by officers, including this issue of water bills," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister requested that the LG take "exemplary action" against at least one officer so that it sends a message to the administrative machinery to fall in line. (ANI)

