Brazil, Guyana, Suriname eye more cooperation in oil and gas
Reuters | Brazilia | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:59 IST
Brazil, Guyana and Suriname have agreed to deepen discussions on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including exploration and production, according to a joint statement released by the countries on Thursday after a meeting between their presidents.
The South American nations have also committed to work "unceasingly" towards the maintenance of peace in the region, according to the statement, as Venezuela recently revived its claim to Guyana's oil-rich Esequibo area.
