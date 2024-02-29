Left Menu

Brazil, Guyana, Suriname eye more cooperation in oil and gas

Reuters | Brazilia | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil, Guyana and Suriname have agreed to deepen discussions on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including exploration and production, according to a joint statement released by the countries on Thursday after a meeting between their presidents.

The South American nations have also committed to work "unceasingly" towards the maintenance of peace in the region, according to the statement, as Venezuela recently revived its claim to Guyana's oil-rich Esequibo area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

