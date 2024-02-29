Left Menu

Sitharaman asks NaBFID to introduce Structured Partial Credit Enhancement facility

During the meeting, the Union Finance Minister reviewed the performance of NaBFID w.r.t. business, resource raising, developmental initiatives, human resources, information technology and financials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:09 IST
Sitharaman asks NaBFID to introduce Structured Partial Credit Enhancement facility
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting to review the performance of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in New Delhi, today. Along with Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Mr. Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director, NaBFID and Deputy Managing Directors, Mr. B.S. Venkatesha, Ms. Monika Kalia and Mr. Samuel Joseph Jebaraj also attended the review meeting.

 

During the meeting, the Union Finance Minister reviewed the performance of NaBFID w.r.t. business, resource raising, developmental initiatives, human resources, information technology and financials.

The main highlights of the discussion are as follows:

NaBFID started its operations with a small team of deputed officials from 12 institutions, both public and private sector

It got operationalised with the disbursement of its first loan in December 2022,

To date, NaBFID has made total sanctions of more than ₹86,804 crore, with projects spread across the country and in diversified sub-sectors of infrastructure, such as Roads, Renewable Power, Ports, Railways, Water and Sanitation, City Gas Distribution, etc. Out of the ₹86,804 crore, 50% has been sanctioned with long tenure for 50 to 20 years.

NaBFID will sanction over ₹3 lakh crore by March 2026.

The Institution is already collaborating with many multilateral institutions for facilitating long term credit lines, blended / concessional finance, technical assistance, knowledge sharing, etc.

NaBFID has collaborated with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to offer Transaction Advisory Services for developing a robust pipeline of investment-ready PPP projects in the infrastructure sector across India.

NaBFID will continue its focus on infrastructure financing and contribute towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.  

After reviewing the performance, the Union Finance Minister advised NaBFID to introduce a structured partial credit enhancement facility towards deepening bond markets, including for Urban Local Bodies/Municipalities, and create a data repository for the infrastructure sector complementing the National Infrastructure Pipeline and PM-Gati Shakti to crowd-in patient capital. Smt. Sitharaman also advised NaBFID to develop sector specialisation to a the unique capability to evaluate and underwrite large and complex infrastructure projects.

 (With Inputs from PIB)

