Universities have big role in India's journey to Viksit Bharat: PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra

As India is on the path to becoming a developed country, the universities in the country and their students and researchers have a big role in it, says PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:23 IST
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India is on the path to becoming a developed country, the universities in the country and their students and researchers have a big role in it, says PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When India is going to become a developed country, universities, students, and researchers play a big role in that. They have to participate in the development of technology and infrastructure," Mishra told ANI after receiving an honorary doctorate during the 53rd Convocation Day of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

Mishra said that Utkal University has a big role to play in Viksit Bharat. "Utkal University has a big name. It has a big role to play in Viksit Bharat. The students & researchers are doing a great job," he said.

Mishra, who was born in Odisha, was conferred the honorary doctorate by President Droupadi Murmu Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who is also the Chancellor of the university, was present at the convocation.

Mishra, a 1972-batch retired IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, had taken charge as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019. Before, he was serving as the additional principal secretary in the PMO. On June 12, 2019, he was elevated to cabinet rank.

Mishra took charge as the principal secretary after Nripendra Misra announced his decision to step down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

