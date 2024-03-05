NHPC to set up 1200 MW solar park project in UP at Rs 797 cr investment

State-owned NHPC expects to complete the proposed 1,200 MW solar power project entailing an investment of Rs 796.96 crore in Uttar Pradesh in two years, the company said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the solar project through virtual mode.

NHPC in an exchange filing stated that the Jalaun Ultra Renewable Energy Power Park at Orai in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh will be developed by its subsidiary, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd, at an investment of Rs 796.96 crore.

''The park is proposed to be constructed in 24 months from the investment approval and will generate about 2,400 MUs (million units) of electricity every year,'' NHPC said.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects.

The Faridabad-based company has also diversified into solar and wind energy development.

