Left Menu

NHPC to set up 1200 MW solar park project in UP at Rs 797 cr investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 17:45 IST
NHPC to set up 1200 MW solar park project in UP at Rs 797 cr investment
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC expects to complete the proposed 1,200 MW solar power project entailing an investment of Rs 796.96 crore in Uttar Pradesh in two years, the company said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the solar project through virtual mode.

NHPC in an exchange filing stated that the Jalaun Ultra Renewable Energy Power Park at Orai in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh will be developed by its subsidiary, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd, at an investment of Rs 796.96 crore.

''The park is proposed to be constructed in 24 months from the investment approval and will generate about 2,400 MUs (million units) of electricity every year,'' NHPC said.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects.

The Faridabad-based company has also diversified into solar and wind energy development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024