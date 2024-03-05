Assam Higher Education Dept, Jal Jeevan Mission sign MoU for Jal Vidya programme

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Assam on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for the Jal Vidya Programme to educate the college students on water quality, wash practices and the functionality assessment of water supply schemes. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Auditorium Hall, Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA), Assam Water Centre, Guwahati.

The convergence between JJM, Assam and the DHE is a watershed moment. Achieving a milestone Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) coverage of 75 per cent underscores the effectiveness of collaborative efforts. This program seeks to educate college students on water quality, WASH practices and the functionality assessment of water supply schemes.

Upon completion, students are expected to serve as advocates for safe practices within their communities, utilizing their newfound knowledge to drive behavioural change. Furthermore, they can leverage PHED infrastructure for academic pursuits and collaborate with community stakeholders to implement projects under faculty mentorship. The collaboration between JJM, PHED Assam and DHE represents a paradigm shift in addressing public health challenges. By leveraging collective expertise and resources, this partnership lays the groundwork for sustainable water management practices and community empowerment.

Together, they pave the way for future joint efforts among government departments to benefit rural communities and ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for all. In the program, the welcome speech was given by Dharma Kanta Mili, Additional Secretary, PHED, JJM, Govt of Assam. Further, introductory speeches were given by Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam and by Pomi Baruah, Director of DHE, Govt. of Assam, upon the collaboration of DHE and JJM and its various benefits for the college students and the entire community of Assam.

A short presentation about the Jal Jeevan Mission, its challenges, purpose of convergence, scope of convergence, and expected outcome issues was given by Kailash Karthik N, Secretary, PHED and Mission Director, JJM, Govt of Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)