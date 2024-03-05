After Bhopal-Indore, plans to construct metro trains in major cities of state: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that after Bhopal and Indore, there are plans to construct metro trains in major cities of the state. CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a program at Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. During this, he also rewarded the selected urban bodies for their outstanding work in Swachh Survekshan-2023.

The CM further transferred Rs 1000 crore for the development works of urban bodies and performed the bhoomi pujan of eight stations for the second phase of Bhopal Metro project. CM Yadav said, "There was a time when the metro train was a dream for the people of the state. After Bhopal and Indore, there are plans to construct metro rail lines in Jabalpur, Gwalior and other major cities of the state. To eliminate railway crossings in the state, the process of construction of 334 bridges along with construction of 105 railway over bridges has been started."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the citizens to participate in the cleanliness campaign. The country is setting examples in the cleanliness campaign. Madhya Pradesh has the privilege of being a leader in the sanitation sector. While Indore city has been chosen as the cleanest city for the seventh time in a row, Bhopal has been chosen as the cleanest capital. Bhopal is also the fifth cleanest city in the country, the CM said. Besides, CM Yadav presented appointment letters to the officers and employees selected from the Staff Selection Board. A total of 8,837 appointments have been made and appointment letters were provided to officers and employees appointed on various posts in the various departments.

The Chief Minister also extended congratulations to all the newly appointed officers and employees and said that as many as 15,000 more appointment letters are to be handed over in the coming week. (ANI)

