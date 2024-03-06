Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases photobiography book on legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday released the book- 'Best of Asha', a photobiography of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai. The book was released at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of the acclaimed singer.

Conceptualized and initiated by Mumbai BJP president and the party MLA Ashish Shelar, 'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of Asha Bhosle as captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha. Asha's style of singing, her songs, and her entire life journey have been captured in the photographs that have been published in this book. It is nothing less than a beautifully crafted 'treasure trove' of 42 of her best melodies along with memories associated with it.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008. The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades.

In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

The singer has given hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', and 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. (ANI)

