Left Menu

Putin to meet IAEA's Grossi in Sochi, expected to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:53 IST
Putin to meet IAEA's Grossi in Sochi, expected to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

Grossi said on Monday he intends to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant it is occupying in Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has lost its connection to all its external power lines eight times in the past 18 months, forcing it to rely on diesel generators for essential functions like cooling fuel in its reactors to avoid a potentially catastrophic meltdown.

While one of its main power lines is currently functioning and its six reactors are in shutdown, which reduces the operational risk, the IAEA says the situation at the plant remains precarious. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, John Davison in Geneva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024