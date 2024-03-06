Jal Shakti, IISc Bangalore join hands to set up International Centre of Excellence for Dams

As part of the holistic effort of Government of India to equip national institutions of eminence to develop capability and expertise at par with global institutions and empower 'Make in India' in dam safety, Central Water Commission (CWC), Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore for Establishment of an International Centre of Excellence for Dams (ICED) under externally supported Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II and III. This MoA will remain valid for ten years or till the duration of the DRIP Phase-II and III Scheme, whichever is earlier, from the date of signing this MoA. The Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR, Ms. Debashree Mukherjee said “ICED will give the right impetus towards building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and will also provide a window of opportunity for disseminating knowledge and expertise in the dam safety area to many underdeveloped and developing nations in future.”

ICED will act as a technological arm of the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to provide specialized technical support in investigations, modelling, research and innovations, and technical support services for the Indian and overseas dam owners. The Centre will work on dam safety to support the Ministry and provide solutions to various emerging challenges faced in dam safety through scientific research. It will also offer area specific academic courses (including training programs and workshops) and carry out applied research and technology transfer in dam safety management at local, regional, national and international levels.

ICED will carry out research in two core areas (i) Advanced construction and rehabilitation materials & Material testing for dams and (ii) Comprehensive (multi-hazard) risk assessment of dams. In case, CWC, Ministry of Jal Shakti desires to include any new emerging area in dam safety, same shall be added after mutual discussion and agreement. The MoJS will provide grant of Rs. 118.05 Crore for procurement of goods, machinery for establishment of new laboratories as well as strengthening of existing laboratories, initiation of research activities, construction/ modernization of infrastructure for setting up and functioning of ICED, exposure visits to best global institutions and on ground exposure to dam safety concerns to the faculty of IISc.

IISc Bangalore will work with specific objectives to provide novel solutions for assuring safety of ageing and new dams through advanced research and technology development; train dam engineers with the ‘state of the art’ theoretical and practical knowledge through the M. Tech. course program as well as through workshops and training programs; and enable quick and efficient solutions to various challenges in the dam safety for the agreed core areas. ICED faculty will work towards an in-depth understanding of the problems pertaining to the focused areas being faced by the dam owning agencies to offer effective recommendations and position their R&D activities accordingly.

IISc Bangalore will endeavor to reach a level of self-sufficiency within 10 years by generating income streams through the knowledge and capabilities developed on Dam Engineering in general, and in the core areas of advanced construction and rehabilitation materials and comprehensive risk assessment in particular. In addition, ICED will have a Centre Development Fund. A part of the consultancy charges, short term training programs and any other revenue earning activity will be contributed to this fund.

It is a holistic effort of the Government of India to equip our national institutions of eminence to develop capability and expertise at par with global institutions in the times to come. The setting of this Centre will empower 'Make in India' in dam safety by undertaking advanced research and developing technologies and application products; fast-track innovations to provide most appropriate solutions to various challenges in the dam safety for the agreed working areas; and create a pool of competent manpower for dam owning agencies and industry equipped with state of the art theoretical and practical knowhow. ICED, IISc Bangalore is the second International Centre in the area of Dam Safety. The first ICED has been institutionalized at IIT Roorkee upon signing of MoA in February 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)