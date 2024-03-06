Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:03 IST
Represenatative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in prepared remarks ahead of his congressional testimony said the central bank expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.96 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 38,721.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.38 points, or 0.58%, at 5,108.03, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 152.41 points, or 0.96%, to 16,092.00 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

