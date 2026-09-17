US Stock Indexes Surge as Oil Prices Retreat and Fed Initiates Rate Hike

Major U.S. stock indexes experienced an upswing on Thursday, driven by a drop in oil prices that lifted market sentiment.

The Federal Reserve's inaugural rate hike under the leadership of Chair Kevin Warsh bolstered investor confidence by affirming the Fed's focus on curbing inflation.

At the market's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 420.6 points to 51,882.53, the S&P 500 increased 79.6 points to 7,631.44, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 399.4 points to reach 26,377.864.