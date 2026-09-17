US Stock Indexes Surge as Oil Prices Retreat and Fed Initiates Rate Hike

Major US stock indexes opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by declining oil prices and the Federal Reserve's first rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh. This move reassured investors about the Fed's commitment to controlling inflation, as Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw significant gains at the market open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:03 IST
US Stock Indexes Surge as Oil Prices Retreat and Fed Initiates Rate Hike
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Major U.S. stock indexes experienced an upswing on Thursday, driven by a drop in oil prices that lifted market sentiment.

The Federal Reserve's inaugural rate hike under the leadership of Chair Kevin Warsh bolstered investor confidence by affirming the Fed's focus on curbing inflation.

At the market's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 420.6 points to 51,882.53, the S&P 500 increased 79.6 points to 7,631.44, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 399.4 points to reach 26,377.864.

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