Left Menu

23-year-old stabbed in the abdomen in national capital

A 23-year-old man identified as Ashish was stabbed in the abdomen in the national capital, said police on Wednesday. A PCR call was received at the police station, Malviya Nagar at around 1 AM.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:45 IST
23-year-old stabbed in the abdomen in national capital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man identified as Ashish was stabbed in the abdomen in the national capital, said police on Wednesday. A PCR call was received at the police station, Malviya Nagar at around 1 AM regarding the incident.

The police reached the spot immediately and found out that a wedding procession was coming from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. In the wedding procession, some dholwalas were called from Begumpur, Malviya Nagar, said police.

During the dance, some altercation took place between the dholwalas and one of them stabbed a person in his abdomen, added the police. The injured was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by his relatives where he is currently undergoing treatment, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Ashish and Amit. It was also found out that the injured and the accused were relatives, said police. However, the actual cause of the conflict was unknown at the time of filing this report.

More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024