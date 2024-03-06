Punjab police arrest two in gunhouse theft case, weapons and cartridges recovered

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab police cracked a gun house theft case and arrested two persons with weapons and cartridges, an official said on Wednesday. Taking to his social media handle, the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X, "Amritsar Police proactively cracks a gunhouse theft case and recovers 12 weapons along with 22 cartridges from 2 accused after a hot chase of 1000+ kilometres across 5 states and UTs. Punjab Police India is 100 per cent committed as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann."

Earlier, the Amritsar Police busted an international narco smuggling cartel backed by the US with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg of heroin from his possession, said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep (27) of New Shanti Nagar Bhajwara in Hoshiarpur.

Police teams also impounded a vehicle that was used for supplying heroin. He said that during questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that they were receiving the heroin consignment from across the border on the instructions of Jasmeet alias Lucky, based in the US. (ANI)

