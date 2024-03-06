Government won't tolerate any form of violence against women: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha appealed on Wednesday to ensure victory for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the importance of this outcome in strengthening women's empowerment in the state. Tripura CM Saha said this after virtually attending the Nari Vandhan event held by PM Modi.

He also engaged with functionaries of the 8 Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency and women from various self-help groups. "We are also working following PM Modi's direction. In our state, we are focused on welfare and empowering women. We have implemented a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a 50 per cent reservation in distributing stalls among women. PM Modi has launched the Nari Vandhan Act, and there are also women reservations in Parliament. Our double-engine government and party are aligned in the same direction. Additionally, we have waived off fees for female students studying in government degree colleges. Since 2014, PM Modi has been dedicated to ensuring the safety and empowerment of women", said Saha.

He said that for the protection of women and girls in Agartala, the present state government has installed many cameras. "We emphasise and affirm that this government will not tolerate any form of violence against women. We have established 9 women police stations in 9 districts completely run by women and implemented a 24x7 helpline desk. The number of women's self-hel groups (SHGs) has also increased in our state", said the Chief Minister. He said that the BJP always respects everyone and highlighted how some political parties engage in caste-based politics. "But PM Modi has asserted that there are only four castes - the poor, youth, women, and farmers - and we must work for their development to ensure the country's progress. With two Lok Sabha seats, we must ensure victory. The candidate should win three times more votes than in the previous Lok Sabha elections. We must strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the benefit of all. Only then will women's hands be strong," he added. (ANI)

