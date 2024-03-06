Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs 2nd meeting of Investment-Infrastructure Development Board

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to present the proposal to implement service sector policy in the state in the upcoming cabinet.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 23:11 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs 2nd meeting of Investment-Infrastructure Development Board
Uttarakhand CM Dhami chairs 2nd board meeting of Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at Secretariat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to present the proposal to implement service sector policy in the state in the upcoming cabinet. In the second board meeting of Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister gave instructions to speed up the schemes being run under the Board, saying that the appointment process should be started soon on the sanctioned posts for conducting the work of the Board.

Apart from this, to speed up the work, instructions have also been given to make decisions at the departmental level on other issues except policy matters and to dispose of the work quickly. He said that first attention should be given to public importance and immediate schemes and the focus should be on their implementation so that the expected results can be achieved.

The Chief Minister asked the Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation to prepare an action plan for the possibilities of night landing of planes in Jolly Grant-Pantnagar and Nainisaini and also to work expeditiously on the plans for the beautification of Manaskhand temple chains like Chardham. He said that after the completion of the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, there will be a large number of tourists in the state throughout the year. The Chief Minister also expressed the need for integrated efforts to establish the state as a wedding destination and for this, he asked to select various places and pay attention to the development of infrastructure facilities there. For this, he stressed obtaining cooperation from wedding planners and hotel groups and also paying attention to its publicity.

In view of the existing residential infrastructure, the Chief Minister also directed to speed up the proposals for identifying redevelopment schemes, developing the Haridwar Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, Sharda Corridor, two new townships and the Kainchi Dham project. He directed that the objectives for which UIIDB should be fulfilled in the interest of the state. An effective action plan should be implemented so that its results are visible on the ground soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024