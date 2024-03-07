Left Menu

BSF, Punjab Police recover packet of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran

One packet of suspected heroin has been recovered in a joint operation carried out by BSF (Border Security Force) troops and Punjab Police on Wednesday in Tarn Taran district.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 08:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One packet of suspected heroin has been recovered in a joint operation carried out by BSF (Border Security Force) troops and Punjab Police in Tarn Taran district. Based on specific information received on Tuesday about the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police immediately launched a search operation, according to an official statement released by BSF on Wednesday.

During the search, at about 06:50 pm, troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight - approximately 565 gms). The narcotics were wrapped with white colour adhesive tape along with a nylon rope and an illuminating device attached to the packet. This recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Sanktara village in Tarn Taran District, added the official statement by BSF. It is noteworthy that this is another attempt at smuggling the narcotics from across the border thwarted jointly by the BSF troops and Punjab Police. (ANI)

