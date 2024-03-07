Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises ahead of Powell's testimony

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:03 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday ahead of more commentary from Jerome Powell after the Federal Reserve chair stuck to the script overnight by saying the central bank still expects to cut rates later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.25 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 38,784.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.62 points, or 0.54%, at 5,132.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 115.78 points, or 0.72%, to 16,147.32 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

