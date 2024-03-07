Left Menu

India to have 150 million tonne coal stock by March-end: Coal Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 20:20 IST
India to have 150 million tonne coal stock by March-end: Coal Minister
  • Country:
  • India

India will have an overall coal stock of 150 million tonne by the end of this month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

This will be 19.53 per cent higher than 125.49 million tonne coal stock at the end of March 2023. Out of 125.49 million tonne , 34.57 million tonne was at coal-based power plants.

The stock level has reached 133.97 million tonne , which includes 43.47 million tonne at domestic coal-based power plants, the minister said.

The coal stock will touch 150 million tonne by the end of March 2024 and out of this, 45 million tonne will be with coal-based power plants, he said.

Joshi said the country is on track to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production target by the end of this fiscal year.

As of March 6, the coal production was over 900 million tonne.

The minister also said that various government-led initiatives have helped reduce coal imports to 19 per cent compared to 26 per cent earlier.

The government aims to make the coal import nil by 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024