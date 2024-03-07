Vedanta gets Sebi warning for publishing info related to 'unlisted ultimate holding' company

Mining major Vedanta on Thursday said it has received an administrative warning from markets regulator Sebi for ''publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company''.

In an exchange filing, Vedanta said it received a letter from NSE on March 6, 2024, issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide which an administrative warning has been issued to the company.

Sebi has directed the company to place the warning letter before its board and take necessary corrective steps to strengthen the internal control for corporate announcements/ press releases, Vedanta said in an exchange filing.

According to the letter, the warning has been issued for violations of Sebi regulations in respect of ''publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company''.

New Delhi-based Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company with interests in oil and gas, aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore and steel.

