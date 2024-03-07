Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates 800-MW thermal power plant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 800 Megawatt North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Plant Stage-3 here.Set up at an estimated cost of about Rs 10,158 crore, the new thermal plant is the first in Tamil Nadu to use the advanced super critical technology.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:05 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurates 800-MW thermal power plant
File photo
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 800 Megawatt North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (Stage-3) here.

Set up at an estimated cost of about Rs 10,158 crore, the new thermal plant is the first in Tamil Nadu to use the advanced super critical technology. The technology has several features such as reduced fuel consumption and shorter time to start power generation and it is environment friendly, as carbon emissions are cut up to 30 per cent, an official release said. The plant is located at Athipattu (Tiruvallur district), and the Government Order for setting up the facility was issued on October 26, 2010. All steps were taken to operationalise and commence operations after Stalin took over as chief minister in 2021. For about 10 years, work related to the plant was proceeding at a slow pace, the release said, adding that the plant began generating electricity today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024