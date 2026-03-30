Left Menu

M K Stalin's Road to Victory in Kolathur: A Fourth Term in Sight

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, filed his nomination from Kolathur for the upcoming assembly elections, eyeing a fourth consecutive win. With a strong history of development in the constituency, Stalin is confident of a significant victory backed by widespread support and recent initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:00 IST
M K Stalin's Road to Victory in Kolathur: A Fourth Term in Sight
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has formally entered the race for a fourth term from the Kolathur Assembly constituency by filing his nomination papers. Kolathur, an area he has represented since 2011, is poised for a contest featuring candidates from AIADMK and TVK.

Stalin expressed assuredness in his potential victory, driven by his previous achievements, including a pioneering government-run co-working hub and improved infrastructure projects. His newly released achievements book and roadshow signify a robust campaign kickoff as he seeks continued support from Kolathur residents.

With the DMK's manifesto outlining development aspirations across Tamil Nadu, Stalin is poised for a competitive election. The party aims to secure over 200 of the state's 234 constituencies, signaling a confident approach amidst this electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

 India
2
Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

 India
3
Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police custody.

Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police cust...

 India
4
Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026