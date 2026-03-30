M K Stalin's Road to Victory in Kolathur: A Fourth Term in Sight

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has formally entered the race for a fourth term from the Kolathur Assembly constituency by filing his nomination papers. Kolathur, an area he has represented since 2011, is poised for a contest featuring candidates from AIADMK and TVK.

Stalin expressed assuredness in his potential victory, driven by his previous achievements, including a pioneering government-run co-working hub and improved infrastructure projects. His newly released achievements book and roadshow signify a robust campaign kickoff as he seeks continued support from Kolathur residents.

With the DMK's manifesto outlining development aspirations across Tamil Nadu, Stalin is poised for a competitive election. The party aims to secure over 200 of the state's 234 constituencies, signaling a confident approach amidst this electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)