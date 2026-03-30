M K Stalin's Road to Victory in Kolathur: A Fourth Term in Sight
M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, filed his nomination from Kolathur for the upcoming assembly elections, eyeing a fourth consecutive win. With a strong history of development in the constituency, Stalin is confident of a significant victory backed by widespread support and recent initiatives.
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M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has formally entered the race for a fourth term from the Kolathur Assembly constituency by filing his nomination papers. Kolathur, an area he has represented since 2011, is poised for a contest featuring candidates from AIADMK and TVK.
Stalin expressed assuredness in his potential victory, driven by his previous achievements, including a pioneering government-run co-working hub and improved infrastructure projects. His newly released achievements book and roadshow signify a robust campaign kickoff as he seeks continued support from Kolathur residents.
With the DMK's manifesto outlining development aspirations across Tamil Nadu, Stalin is poised for a competitive election. The party aims to secure over 200 of the state's 234 constituencies, signaling a confident approach amidst this electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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