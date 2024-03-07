Women's Day: Srinivasan Services Trust has empowered over 60,000 rural women across five states

Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor and auto-component major Sundaram-Clayton, said on Thursday that it has facilitated Rs 85 crore in bank loans for 15,500 women this financial year, and empowered 60,000 rural women in five states over 27 years.

The trust also employs over 40 per cent women in its field force, it said in a press release issued ahead of International Women's Day March 8.

With the aim of nurturing an inclusive environment where women can thrive professionally, Srinivasan Services Trust has supported over 60,000 women from rural areas across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, the trust said in the release on Thursday.

''SST's commitment to the ideals of women empowerment is also reflected in fostering a balanced employment opportunities. SST celebrates having over 40 per cent female representation in its field force. '' it added.

In the current financial year, the trust has facilitated Rs 85 crore through bank loans for 15,500 women, enabling them to pursue entrepreneurial prospects.

''Through these initiatives, we help women uplift themselves and their next generation, hence bringing about transformative change in the communities,'' the trust said. ''One of the major initiatives by SST is supporting 10,000 women livestock farmers achieve a sustainable income ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 per milch cow. This is achieved through a comprehensive dairy value chain programme through which we provide timely technical support, credit linkages through self-help groups and help women to set up milk-collection centres,'' the release added.

In villages near Pune, SST has facilitated opportunities for over 200 women, empowering them with a sustainable income. The Trust also has a hygiene programme that focuses on menstrual health aimed at benefitting over 1,000 girl children every year, it said.

