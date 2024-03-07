Left Menu

UNNATI 2024 is gamechanger initiative by PM Narendra Modi: Sarbananda Sonowal

The vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the region as the Powerhouse of India's economic growth is being realised with this massive initiative for economic growth and huge prospect for employment generation in the region, added a press statement from the office of Sarbananda Sonwoal.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:49 IST
UNNATI 2024 is gamechanger initiative by PM Narendra Modi: Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the UNNATI 2024 is a gamechanger initiative by PM Narendra Modi which going to boost the development of newer industries in the Northeast. Post Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to implement the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, 2024, Sarbananda said that UNNATI 2024 has the potential to generate a large number of jobs.

The vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the region as the Powerhouse of India's economic growth is being realised with this massive initiative for economic growth and huge prospect for employment generation in the region, added a press statement from the office of Sarbananda Sonwoal. "With a financial outlay of more than Rs 10,000 crores, the Northeast adds another reason for newer investment by manufacturing companies to set up their plants," added Sonowal.

The Union Minister further added, "Prime Minister's commitment to empower 'Act East policy' through the UNNATI 2024 will not only propel growth in the region but also act as a multiplier for trade and commerce of India with South East Asia." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024