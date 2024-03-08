Left Menu

Kerala focusing on creating holistic tourism experience for travellers: Senior official

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:08 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pexels
The Kerala government is focusing on creating a holistic tourism experience for travellers visiting the southern state, which is known for offering a variety of attractions, a senior official said on Thursday.

Kerala Tourism participated in the ITB Berlin, a mega international travel industry exhibition, with this objective in mind, he said.

The three-day travel trade show was held in Germany's capital from March 5 to 7.

A team of Kerala Tourism officials had set up an eye-catching stall at ITB Berlin displaying two Kathakali dancers and two mighty bulls that were ceiling high. The team was led by Biju K, Kerala's tourism secretary.

Talking to PTI at the event, Biju said his department's focus is on promoting local communities around exotic resorts to ensure economic welfare of rural residents of Kerala while generating revenue for the state.

''Tourism for all and all for tourism -- this is our motto. We are God's Own Country but we would also want people to experience different aspect of tourism which they have not experienced earlier,'' said the IAS officer.

Stating that Kerala is a brand in itself, Biju said the tourism department wants to see the coastal state to figure prominently at the global stage.

He said the state government is trying to promote different products of Kerala among tourists.

Biju pointed out that artefacts brought for the Berlin event were sourced from a place called Onatuguda in Alappuzha district.

The bureaucrat said focus is also on promoting small hotspots related to cultural tourism.

The tourism secretary said 252 women self-help groups (SHGs) are working to craft and market indigenous products. ''Women SHGs earn from this activity, resulting in benefits percolating down to communities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

