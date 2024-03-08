West Bengal: ED raids in connection with teacher recruitment scam in Kolkata

A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in the state. Further details are awaited.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam came into light after the arrest of Bengal BJP leader Partha Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress leader who served as the education minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet until his arrest on 23 July, 2022. Earlier on February 16, a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on close associates of former West Bengal education minister and jailed ruling Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore was recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister. Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Also Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in September last year. The summons Banerjee came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids at the office of 'Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd' which the federal agency alleged was "used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees." (ANI)

