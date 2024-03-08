S.African public enterprises minister Gordhan to retire after elections
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:29 IST
South Africa's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will retire after this year's general elections in May, he told Reuters on Friday.
Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eskom
- Gordhan
- Pravin Gordhan
- South Africa's
Advertisement