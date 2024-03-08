"Never benifited from such slogans": Omar Abdullah critical of Lalu Prasad's 'Parivarvaad' jibe

Reacting to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's 'Parivarvaad' jibe on PM Modi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has "never been in favour of such slogans", allowing the PM to score a goal". RJD and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I have never been in favour of such slogans and we have never benefited from them. Whenever we use such slogans, it harms us," he said. "Voters are not influenced by all of this, they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved...We do self-goal or remove the goalkeeper by giving such statements and allow PM Modi to score a goal...," the NC leader said.

The remarks came during an interaction with the media in Srinagar on Friday. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir on Thursday, the vice-president of the National Conference asked, "You tell me (Media), has something come out of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit? I did not see anything new. (He said) same things. What the people wanted to hear, like restoration of the democracy. I am aware that the Prime Minister can't himself announce the elections".

"It is the Election Commission which announces the elections. The least we can expect from the Prime Minister... We wanted to hear that the elections would be held by September, a deadline set by the Supreme Court to hold elections in the Union Territory...Restoration of full statehood, not half or any other model," he said. Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, soon after returning to power in 2019. The state was bifurcated into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The last election for the region's legislative assembly was held in 2014. (ANI)

