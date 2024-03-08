Ekurhuleni taxi commuters urged to make alternative arrangements

City of Ekurhuleni Transport Planning, Roads and Stormwater MMC Andile Mngwevu has called on residents of the metro who use public transport to make alternative arrangements as talks between the city, the Gauteng Provincial Government and the taxi industry collapsed.

This as the industry halted services in protest on Thursday over a transport contract awarded to a bus company.

“As a city we have a direct interest on the matter. These taxi operators are our stakeholders, and we have a great working relationship. At the same time the destruction of the lives of our people cannot be acceptable.

“We have an obligation to ensure that our people are provided with reliable, safe and affordable transport at all times, and thus must take precedence in our talks. So, our commitment is to end this impasse and ensure that the situation normalises as soon as possible so that everyone continues with their lives,” Mngwevu said.

The city said talks between the parties began on Thursday following the protest which affected commuters – including school children – in Thembisa, Germiston, Vosloorus and other parts of the city.

“Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale and her Ekurhuleni counterpart MMC Andile Mngwevu urgently convened a meeting with the taxi operators in an effort to address the matter.

“However, there was a deadlock just hours into the meeting when the taxi industry demanded the immediate release of four of their counterparts who were arrested for various offences and the release of the seven vehicles which are also impounded by the state,” the city said of the minibus taxi impasse.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)