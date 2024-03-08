Left Menu

J-K: Meet Muskaan Nargis, a young female writer from Srinagar

Muskaan Nargis who has been fond of writing since childhood has written many books. Her latest book "Unrevealing Shadows" was released recently.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 17:12 IST
J-K: Meet Muskaan Nargis, a young female writer from Srinagar
There is problem in writing in Kashmiri, says Muskaan Nargis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If you want to be a good writer, you have to become a keen observer, says Muskaan Nargis, a budding writer from Srinagar who is emerging as a literary force with two published books under her belt. Her literary journey began in childhood, fuelled by a deep-seated passion for writing.

Nargis, a resident of the Tengpora area of Srinagar city, is a BA third-year student at a women's college in Srinagar. Explaining the reason for writing her books in English, she told ANI, "It is not that I can't speak Kashmiri. But there is a problem with writing. We are taught to write in Kashmiri up to classes 8-9 in schools. Thereafter, it pales into insignificance. And Kashmiri has never remained one of my subjects".

"And my focus was on English. So I wrote in that language," she added. Her latest book, "Unrevealing Shadows," was released recently.

The first of her works, "Struggle of a Single Parent," reflects poignant narratives, likely drawing inspiration from her own life experiences. On why she was drawn towards writing, Nargis said, "I would continue to keep writing. I will be doing my master's and start making preparations for civil services".

Responding to a query, Nargis said, "Technology has made life easier as well as disturbing. I believe there are still a lot of people who write, but readers, who are growing disinterested, are not ready. You will get every kind of information on the Internet in a flash." "But the problem is, if we want to be good writers, we have to become keen observers," she said.

Muskaan attributes her success to the unwavering support of her parents. "First of all, credit goes to God for blessing me with writing, followed by my mother. She has been a pillar of strength, supporting me at every stage. My first book was about them and the second book is about a girl," she said.

Nargis expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her and expressed hope that her book would connect with the readers and shed light on the challenges faced by the girls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024