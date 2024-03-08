Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests doctor for accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh in Panipat

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team arrested a private hospital doctor in Panipat, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. In this case, the bribe was being demanded by two other accused working in the Civil Hospital, Panipat, through the arrested medical practitioner, Vishal Malik.

The individuals through whom the bribe was demanded were identified as Dr Pawan Kumar and clerk Naveen Kumar. The ACB team has registered a case against the accused at the police station of ACB, Karnal and has taken action.

Giving information about this, a government spokesperson said that these accused had inspected the Imaging and Diagnostic Center being run by the complainant. During the inspection, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 200,000 from the complainant in exchange for not registering an FIR and filing the issued notice.

Confirming the matter, the ACB team made a plan to catch the accused, out of which Dr Vikas Malik of the private hospital was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 200,000. This bribe amount was to be delivered to the other two accused, Dr Pawan Kumar and Clerk Naveen Kumar, through Dr Vikas Malik.

The bureau will soon arrest these two accused as well in this case. This entire action was carried out with complete transparency in the presence of witnesses. The spokesperson of the bureau appealed to the general public that if any officer or employee demands a bribe in lieu of doing government work, then immediately inform the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on its toll-free number. (ANI)

