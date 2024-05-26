Left Menu

Union Government Offers Rs 200 Crore for Thiruvananthapuram Urban Flood Mitigation

The union government has allocated Rs 200 crore to Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, under the Urban Mitigation Programme to address recent pre-monsoon waterlogging issues. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced this on social media, urging the state to submit a proposal by May end.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:27 IST
Union Government Offers Rs 200 Crore for Thiruvananthapuram Urban Flood Mitigation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The union government has offered Rs 200 crore to Kerala under the Urban Mitigation Programme for the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, which witnessed waterlogging during the recent pre-monsoon showers.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Develpment, Electronics & Technology and the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, through a social media post.

In a post on 'X', Chandrasekhar urged the Left government in Kerala to submit the proposal for Thiruvananthapuram to the Centre by the end of this month.

''In yet another gesture of extending helping hand to #Kerala, PM @narendramodiji's Govt offers assistance for Rs 200 Cr project under the Urban Flood Mitigation Programme for #Thiruvananthapuram.

''The @pinarayivijayan government must now act - by submitting a proposal for Thiruvananthapuram. The deadline for this proposal is the end of May'24,'' he wrote.

Chandrasekhar said this programme aims to solve the problem of floods caused by heavy rains, ''which wreak havoc on the people of Thiruvananthapuram.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024