Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after jobs report lifts bets on early Fed rate cuts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after jobs report lifts bets on early Fed rate cuts
Representaive image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday after data showing a rise in the unemployment rate and moderation in wage gains boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the middle of this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 38,776.80.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.10 points, or 0.14%, at 5,164.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.73 points, or 0.30%, to 16,322.10 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024