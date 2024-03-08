Left Menu

"Political gimmick": TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on PM Modi slashing LPG cylinder price

Reacting to the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG by Rs 100 on International Women's Day, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday called the decision a "political gimmick."

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:15 IST
"Political gimmick": TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on PM Modi slashing LPG cylinder price
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 100 on International Women's Day, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday called the decision a "political gimmick." While the Centre sought to delink Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a reduction in the price of cooking gas from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition questioned the timing of the decision.

"If the price of gas cylinder had crossed Rs 1000 then what is the point of reducing it by Rs 100?... This is a political gimmick," he said. The TMC leader said that the price of the gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs 500 if TMC remains in the role of policymaker in a non-BJP government at the Centre.

"If there is a non-BJP government at the Centre and if TMC remains in the role of policy maker, then the price of the gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs 500," Ghosh said. In a big announcement on Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier on Friday that the price of domestic LPG per cylinder prices has been reduced by Rs 100.

PM Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only at making cooking gas more affordable but also at supporting the well-being of families and contributing to a healthier environment. "Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted from his X handle on Friday.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added. "The central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," read an official statement earlier.

"The government had provided up to three free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April 2020 to December 2020 etc. Under this scheme, 14.17 crore free refills were provided across the country," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024