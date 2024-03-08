"Political gimmick": TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on PM Modi slashing LPG cylinder price

Reacting to the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 100 on International Women's Day, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday called the decision a "political gimmick." While the Centre sought to delink Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a reduction in the price of cooking gas from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition questioned the timing of the decision.

"If the price of gas cylinder had crossed Rs 1000 then what is the point of reducing it by Rs 100?... This is a political gimmick," he said. The TMC leader said that the price of the gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs 500 if TMC remains in the role of policymaker in a non-BJP government at the Centre.

"If there is a non-BJP government at the Centre and if TMC remains in the role of policy maker, then the price of the gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs 500," Ghosh said. In a big announcement on Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier on Friday that the price of domestic LPG per cylinder prices has been reduced by Rs 100.

PM Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only at making cooking gas more affordable but also at supporting the well-being of families and contributing to a healthier environment. "Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted from his X handle on Friday.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added. "The central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," read an official statement earlier.

"The government had provided up to three free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April 2020 to December 2020 etc. Under this scheme, 14.17 crore free refills were provided across the country," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha earlier. (ANI)

