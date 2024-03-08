New dimension of digital technology to empower farmers: Arjun Munda

With the aim of empowering the farmers of the country by equipping them with information, services and facilities using digital technology, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda today inaugurated the Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Center established at Krishi Bhawan, Delhi. On this occasion, Shri Munda said that this is an innovation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make the farmers self-reliant across the country.

Union Minister Shri Munda said that work is being done with the basic mantra of Prime Minister Shri Modi - Minimum Government-Maximum Governance, so that it can be ensured that the life of a common man is not unnecessarily affected and they do their work wholeheartedly, independently and impartially and empower the nation by making themselves self-reliant, capable and empowered. With this aim in the mind, the Agriculture Ministry has today added this new digital dimension for the benefit of common farmers. Shri Munda said that today technology has become an integral part of everyone's life and the government has its own responsibility as a partner while technology further empowers it. He said that it is the government's intention to further support people so that everyone can get benefit from the technology. Shri Munda said that with complete transparency, commitment and goal, the government wants that even a common farmer living in a village can make themselves self-reliant with technology. He said that the Prime Minister always emphasizes on how we can provide better information, services and facilities to the farmers, how we can increase their production capacity and potential by acting as a partner. No matter how proficient we are in any field, agriculture is a particularly important task because humans cannot live without food. That is why; we have given importance to the agricultural sector and called farmers Annadata because it is through them that food grains are stored in the country.

Shri Munda said that the objective of the new initiative is to provide farmers the information about the reality in the farm and also to find out what are the real challenges our agriculture sector is facing. He said that with the availability of real-time data and its analysis, their problems can be resolved and capacity will be expanded and crops will be good, which will ultimately benefit the agriculture sector in the country. Union Minister said that the farmers will also be able to avail the benefits of the government schemes. This digital innovation is an important opportunity to reflect India in the 21st century. He said that trust is a strong foundation in human life and these efforts of the government will establish trust and a safe environment among the farmers.

Shri Munda said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, but such an India should not only be seen but should also be experienced. He said that India should not only become developed, but also a prosperous India should be created and through self-reliance the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ should be realized. Then every person will feel proud and respected and our culture will be reflected in itself. Shri Munda said that citizens living in any part of the country are connected to every part of India's soil and our farmers are participating in the development of the country through farms. In this sequence, Agri Stack is an important initiative in digital agriculture. Under this, a digital crop survey has been started, in which the exact details of the crops of the farmers are being ascertained.

While congratulating on the occasion of Women's Day, Union Minister Shri Munda said that the Prime Minister has given a special gift to women by giving subsidy on LPG, while declaring this year as the Year of Women Power on Republic Day, the strength of women of the country has been presented before the world. He said that we can say with pride that India truly respects women. Shri Munda said that the innovations taking place in the agricultural sector can also be truly dedicated to women power.

In the starting of the event, Union Agriculture Secretary Shri Manoj Ahuja also presented his views. Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Shri Pramod Mehrada gave detailed information about the new initiative.

Multifunctional Centre- At the Command Centre, it will be possible to see all the digital innovations being made in the agriculture sector by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on a big screen simultaneously at one place. By seeing plot level data obtained from soil survey, information obtained from crop survey through remote sensing technology, information given by meteorological department, data obtained from digital crop survey, information available on agricultural map, information available on the produce (Upag) portal created for agricultural statistics, at one place, it will be possible to analyze and take accurate decisions based on them, which will be very useful.

