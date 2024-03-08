IAEA head Grossi held 'professional and frank' talks with Russia's Putin
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as "professional and frank", the IAEA said in a statement on Friday.
The IAEA said the discussions focused on the paramount importance of reducing the still significant nuclear safety and security risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA's Grossi plans to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant with Russia's Putin
Putin to meet IAEA's Grossi in Sochi, expected to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant
IAEA chief to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant during Russia visit
Nuclear chief Grossi meets Putin to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant
IAEA's Grossi to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Putin