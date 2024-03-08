IAEA head Grossi held 'professional and frank' talks with Russia's Putin

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as "professional and frank", the IAEA said in a statement on Friday.

The IAEA said the discussions focused on the paramount importance of reducing the still significant nuclear safety and security risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

