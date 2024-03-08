BRIEF-Epic Games Says Apple Reinstates Epic Developer Account
March 8 (Reuters) -
* EPIC GAMES SAYS APPLE REINSTATES EPIC DEVELOPER ACCOUNT
* EPIC GAMES - MOVING FORWARD AS PLANNED TO LAUNCH THE EPIC GAMES STORE AND BRING FORTNITE BACK TO IOS IN EUROPE Source https://tinyurl.com/y2pr4jnj
