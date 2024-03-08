Union Minister Anurag Thakur hails Centre, says "We brought transparency"

Applauding the governance under the BJP-led central government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the central government has eliminated corruption and brought transparency to the country. While attending a meeting with Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, Thakur alleged that before 2014 there were scams but money was also being siphoned off from the government schemes but now if the government send Rs 100 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), not even one penny is being siphoned off.

"If you look at pre-2014 there were scams but money was also being siphoned off from the government schemes. Rajiv Gandhi had once said that I give Rs 100, Rs 15 reaches. Today, I can say we send Rs 100 through DBT, not even one penny is being siphoned off. That is the kind of transparency we have brought," the Union Minister said. He highlighted the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG by Rs 100 per cylinder and the nomination of philanthropist and author Sudha Murty for the Rajya Sabha.

"Big news for Karnataka that Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The price of a Gas cylinder has been reduced to Rs 100. I could see men putting their hands together for women that's a good sign," Thakur said. "If you look at India, today, we have to talk from sports to space, science to start-ups- it is India's decades. In 2013-14 when UPA was in power it was their 10th year, India was among the fragile five economies of the world. There were corruption cases. We went to the public and said we are offering you a leader who has got credibility and proven his worth in Gujarat," he added.

Hailing the governance of PM Modi, Viksit Bharat Ambassador, Hitesh Jain said, "I had the privilege to visit Bengaluru in 2009 on the eve of the Lok Sabha election that was held in India. At that time, when we came to this city, we had come against the backdrop of the 26/11 blasts that happened in Mumbai. On this large scale corruption was unearthed day by day. When we came in 2009, we had requested the people of Bengaluru and my friends like you to engage with the political leadership, to engage, discuss what is good, and what is bad." "But don't be an armchair critic. In the last ten years, I'm sure this audience will agree with me after seeing the results of the policy led and leading by example by PM Modi, the engagement has sufficiently happened," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)