Trump asks to delay hush money trial until U.S. Supreme Court reviews immunity claim
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:00 IST
Donald Trump on Monday asked the New York judge overseeing his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court finishes reviewing his claim of presidential immunity in a separate case.
The hush money trial is set to begin on March 25 in a New York state court in Manhattan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
