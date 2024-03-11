Trump asks to delay hush money trial until U.S. Supreme Court reviews immunity claim

Donald Trump on Monday asked the New York judge overseeing his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court finishes reviewing his claim of presidential immunity in a separate case.

The hush money trial is set to begin on March 25 in a New York state court in Manhattan.

