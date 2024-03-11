Left Menu

US Coast Guard says no oil sheen seen off California after spill

An investigation into the cause of the oil spill is currently under way, the agency said on Saturday. Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify Energy Corp reported a potential spill of produced water from its offshore Platform Elly off Huntington beach on Friday, according to a regulatory filing, causing the company to shut down a pipeline.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:59 IST
US Coast Guard says no oil sheen seen off California after spill
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Coast Guard said an overflight on Sunday no longer detected an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, after oil spill discovered on Friday was cleaned up.

The agency said offshore recovery assets would be demobilized after they recovered about 85 gallons (322 liters) of product from the ocean. "Shoreline cleanup teams continue to observe tar balls along the beaches in Huntington Beach and will continue to remove them as needed," the agency said, adding they had already removed about 800 pounds (363 kg) of oily waste and tar balls.

The agency spotted the oil spill on Friday about 2.8 miles (4.5 km) off Huntington Beach, near two drilling platforms. An investigation into the cause of the oil spill is currently under way, the agency said on Saturday.

Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify Energy Corp reported a potential spill of produced water from its offshore Platform Elly off Huntington beach on Friday, according to a regulatory filing, causing the company to shut down a pipeline. The Coast Guard on Sunday said reports of Platform Elly reporting a discharge of produced water on the morning of March 8 are correct, but the "characteristics of the produced water from Platform Elly do not align with what was observed from the sheen."

"Currently, we do not believe the sheen and the discharge are related," the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024